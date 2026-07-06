Super Falcons star Rinsola Babajide has said Nigeria will be driven by the twin ambition of defending its Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title and securing qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup when the tournament kicks off in Morocco later this month....

Super Falcons star Rinsola Babajide has said Nigeria will be driven by the twin ambition of defending its Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title and securing qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup when the tournament kicks off in Morocco later this month.

Babajide spoke in an interview published by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on its official website ahead of the tournament, which will be held from July 26 to August 16.

The AS Roma forward said the expansion of the competition from 12 to 16 teams would make the championship more competitive but would not alter the Super Falcons’ ambition of retaining their continental crown.

“I think it makes it more exciting. We all know that this year’s Women AFCON is also for qualification to the World Cup finals. Of course, we all want to be there. I think it will make it more competitive but for us, the goal remains the same,” Babajide said.

The reigning Italian Serie A Femminile champion added that the Super Falcons remain focused on lifting the trophy regardless of the added incentive of World Cup qualification.

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“For us as a team, whether we are playing just to be crowned champions of Africa or for qualification to next year’s World Cup, the pressure is the same as we want to win. The only pressure actually is the one we put on ourselves. We know what we signed up for as professionals and being the defending champions, we want to retain our trophy.”

Reflecting on her football journey, Babajide credited her development to the opportunities she received in England while also acknowledging the impact of representing Nigeria on her career.

According to her, combining experiences from both countries has shaped her into a more complete footballer and strengthened her resilience.

“I’ve been blessed to have the best of two worlds. England helped me develop my game from age-grade football; I am forever grateful for that. I have continued to grow as an experienced player with Nigeria and I do not take this for granted.”

She added that playing for the Super Falcons has taught her valuable lessons that will be crucial as Nigeria seeks to defend its title in Morocco.

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“I have learnt resilience and professionalism in both environments and these make me a better player and a better person. We know what it takes to win and as a team, we will give it our all in Morocco to retain the trophy. We are all determined to make Nigeria proud in Morocco.”