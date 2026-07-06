United States President Donald Trump has denied allegations that he pressured FIFA into overturning the suspension of U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, insisting that he only requested a review of the controversial decision. Speaking in a video on Monday that has gone viral on social media, Trump said his role was…...

United States President Donald Trump has denied allegations that he pressured FIFA into overturning the suspension of U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, insisting that he only requested a review of the controversial decision.

Speaking in a video on Monday that has gone viral on social media, Trump said his role was limited to asking FIFA President Gianni Infantino to take another look at the incident.

“All I did was ask for a review. I didn’t say, ‘You have to do this.’ This man is smart and tough, Gianni Infantino. I feel we have all the best players on the field,” Trump said.

The controversy stems from Balogun’s red card during the United States’ 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32. The forward, who has scored three goals at the tournament, was sent off after a VAR review for a challenge on Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemović, resulting in an automatic one-match suspension.

Explaining why he intervened, the U.S. President added: “I’ve never seen anything like it. I saw the play… that wasn’t a foul. That wasn’t even an infraction. That was two guys running full speed that happened to crash into each other… So yes, I asked for a review by FIFA.”

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However, FIFA announced on Sunday that it had suspended the implementation of Balogun’s ban, making him eligible for the United States’ Round of 16 clash against Belgium. The decision was reportedly made under Article 27 of FIFA’s Disciplinary Code and followed Trump’s request that Infantino review the incident.

The move has sparked widespread criticism across the football world, with the Royal Belgian Football Association challenging the decision and UEFA describing the reversal as “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable.”

Trump, however, dismissed suggestions that he interfered in FIFA’s disciplinary process, maintaining that the final decision rested entirely with the governing body.

The incident has ignited fierce debate over the independence of FIFA’s disciplinary procedures, with fans and football stakeholders divided over whether Balogun’s suspension should have been lifted ahead of one of the tournament’s biggest knockout fixtures.