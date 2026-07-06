The Jigawa State Police Command has arraigned 24 motorists for violating vehicle registration and traffic regulations as it intensified enforcement of laws aimed at improving public safety and strengthening security across the state. The command disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by its spokesperson, SP Shiisu Lawan Adam,…...

The Jigawa State Police Command has arraigned 24 motorists for violating vehicle registration and traffic regulations as it intensified enforcement of laws aimed at improving public safety and strengthening security across the state.

The command disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by its spokesperson, SP Shiisu Lawan Adam, who said the enforcement exercise targeted vehicles operating with unauthorized coverings on registration number plates, defaced or obscured number plates, vehicles without registration numbers, those displaying manufacturers’ logos or decorative emblems instead of approved registration plates, as well as vehicles fitted with unauthorized tinted glass.

According to the police, the violations hinder effective policing by making it difficult to identify vehicles, thereby frustrating crime detection and investigation while providing opportunities for criminal elements to evade arrest and prosecution.

During the operation, the command impounded 24 vehicles found to be in breach of the relevant traffic and vehicle registration regulations. The police said all the offenders were subsequently arraigned before a competent court for prosecution in accordance with the law.

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The statement stressed that the enforcement exercise was not intended to inconvenience law-abiding citizens but to promote public safety, enhance security, and ensure compliance with existing traffic laws.

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“The enforcement exercise is not intended to inconvenience law-abiding citizens but to promote public safety, enhance security, and ensure that all road users comply with established laws,” the statement read.

The command urged motorists to regularise their vehicle documentation, remove unauthorized coverings from their number plates, replace defaced registration plates, desist from displaying manufacturers’ logos in place of approved registration numbers, and comply with regulations governing the use of tinted glass.

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It also warned that the enforcement exercise would continue across the state, adding that anyone found violating the regulations would be arrested and prosecuted in line with the law.

The police appreciated residents of Jigawa State for their cooperation and understanding, while calling for continued public support in promoting a safe and secure environment throughout the state.