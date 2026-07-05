The Ogun State Police Command has arrested suspected armed robbers, recovered a stolen vehicle and two stolen motorcycles, and sanctioned 89 motorists for number plate violations as part of intensified preventive policing operations across the state. The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Ogun State Police Public…...

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested suspected armed robbers, recovered a stolen vehicle and two stolen motorcycles, and sanctioned 89 motorists for number plate violations as part of intensified preventive policing operations across the state.

The development was disclosed in a statement signed by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

According to the statement, the operations followed the enforcement of the Inspector-General of Police’s directive against vehicles operating without registration plates or with covered, altered or obscured number plates, alongside intelligence-led responses to armed robbery incidents.

The command said 89 vehicles and their drivers were apprehended for violating the directive, adding that appropriate administrative and legal actions, including prosecution where necessary, had been initiated against the offenders.

It explained that the enforcement exercise was aimed at improving vehicle traceability, strengthening intelligence gathering, supporting criminal investigations and preventing criminals from exploiting unregistered vehicles to commit crimes.

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In a separate operation, police operatives attached to the Ogere Division, working with the Ogun State So-Safe Corps, local vigilantes and community members, foiled an armed robbery attack at Akuro Phase I, Ogere Remo, on July 3.

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The statement said the robbers invaded a residence and carted away two motorcycles, mobile phones, cash and other valuables before attempting to escape.

“Through coordinated tactical deployment and strategic interception, the operatives forced the suspects to abandon the two stolen motorcycles and escape into a nearby bush,” the statement read.

It added that one suspect, Abdulsalam Adam, was arrested and is assisting investigators, while a knife, an expended cartridge and a broken padlock were recovered from the scene. The case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

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Similarly, operatives of the Ajuwon Division recovered a stolen Toyota Camry and arrested another robbery suspect following an attack at Baale Akinosi Area, Ajuwon, on July 2.

The police said the hoodlums had invaded a residence and made away with mobile phones, jewellery, power banks, a laptop, the Toyota Camry and other valuables before officers responded to a distress call.

According to the statement, the suspects abandoned the stolen vehicle while fleeing after sighting the police.

“One suspect, Israel Salako, was arrested and is currently assisting investigators. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects and recover other stolen property,” it stated.

The Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, CP Bode Ojajuni, commended officers involved in the successful operations for their professionalism, vigilance and prompt response.

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He reiterated the command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing through sustained visibility patrols, strategic stop-and-search operations, rapid response to distress calls and stronger community partnerships.

Ojajuni also urged motorists to comply with vehicle registration requirements and advised residents to patronise only designated commercial transport operators, remain security conscious and provide credible information to assist the police in preventing crime across the state.