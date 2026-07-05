A severe heatwave sweeping across large parts of the United States disrupted Independence Day celebrations on Friday, forcing the cancellation of parades, temporary closure of public events and the treatment of several people for heat-related illnesses....

A severe heatwave sweeping across large parts of the United States disrupted Independence Day celebrations on Friday, forcing the cancellation of parades, temporary closure of public events and the treatment of several people for heat-related illnesses.

More than 165 million people across the US East Coast and Midwest were under extreme heat warnings as temperatures climbed to record levels, according to the US National Weather Service.

The dangerous weather overshadowed Fourth of July festivities, including events marking America’s 250th anniversary, with organisers in several states calling off outdoor celebrations over safety concerns.

One of the biggest casualties was Philadelphia’s Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade, a flagship event planned to commemorate the nation’s historic milestone.

“As much as this decision pains everyone inside our organisation, we simply cannot host an event of this size and scale under these dangerous heat conditions,” said Michael DelBene, Chief Executive Officer of parade organiser Wawa Welcome America.

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In Washington, DC, organisers also cancelled the Independence Day morning parade after what they described as “extensive and careful consideration of the safety of our participants, spectators and staff as the top priority.”

The intense heat also disrupted activities at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, which was temporarily shut down after several visitors required medical attention for heat-related illnesses. The fair reopened later in the day after weather conditions improved.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests, volunteers, performers, vendors and staff is our highest priority,” organisers, Freedom 250, said.

The DC Fire and EMS Department confirmed that emergency responders treated multiple people suffering from “heat-related illnesses” linked to the “record-breaking temperatures” at the event. At least 11 people were transported by ambulance, although officials did not specify whether every case was directly related to the heat.

“It is going to be a very busy weekend,” a spokesperson for the department told the Washington Post.

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“We know that there are going to be heat-related illnesses on and off the Mall, and we encourage our residents and visitors to take precautions if you’re going to be out in the heat.”

Among those attending the fair, Robin Ardito said she witnessed a middle-aged woman receiving emergency assistance, with event staff placing her hands in buckets of ice.

“It was too hot to be holding an event like this,” Ardito said.

The heatwave also affected other Independence Day activities in the capital, with US Capitol Police delaying public entry to the outdoor A Capitol Fourth concert by four hours because of the extreme temperatures.

Despite the weather, President Donald Trump is still expected to address an outdoor Independence Day celebration on Saturday as part of events marking America’s 250th anniversary.

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“I’m gonna make a really long speech just to show that I can do anything,” Trump said.

Meteorologists warned that the dangerous conditions would persist throughout the holiday weekend, with temperatures expected to reach 104°F (40°C) in Philadelphia and 103°F (39.4°C) in Washington, DC. Factoring in humidity, the “feels-like” temperatures could rise to 112°F (44.4°C) and 111°F (43.9°C), respectively, approaching all-time records in both cities.

The US heatwave follows an unusually intense spell of early summer temperatures across Europe, where several countries have also recorded record-breaking highs.