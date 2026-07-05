Former US President Bill Clinton has warned that the United States is facing renewed threats to its democratic institutions, urging Americans to remain committed to strengthening the nation as it marks its 250th anniversary....

Former US President Bill Clinton has warned that the United States is facing renewed threats to its democratic institutions, urging Americans to remain committed to strengthening the nation as it marks its 250th anniversary.

Clinton made the remarks in a statement on Saturday, July 4 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, reflecting on the country’s history while expressing concern over what he described as growing political division and challenges to democratic governance.

The former president said America had endured numerous crises since its founding in 1776 but had consistently emerged stronger by expanding rights, promoting inclusion and reinforcing democratic values.

According to him, “our government of, by, and for the people has become the longest-lasting continuous democracy in the history of the world.”

Clinton, however, said the country’s anniversary comes “amid another period of deep division, renewed questions about America’s future and role in the world, and serious threats to our own institutions and to our democracy itself.”

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He accused the current leadership of undermining democratic principles through actions he described as politically motivated, alleging that government agencies had been weaponised against perceived opponents.

“The people in charge have unleashed masked agents on American communities to seize people from their homes, workplaces, and the street,” he said.

He further claimed that those in power had “weaponized government to settle personal scores, prosecute enemies, stamp out free speech,” while also accusing them of enriching themselves and their allies at the expense of ordinary citizens.

Clinton also criticised what he described as attempts to rewrite American history and suppress opposing views, saying there were efforts to “ignore and outright deny our past flaws while banning books that say otherwise from our libraries.”

Despite his concerns, the former president expressed confidence in the resilience of the United States, noting that previous generations had overcome major national challenges by choosing unity over division.

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He cited milestones including the preservation of the Union during the Civil War, the abolition of slavery, the expansion of civil rights, the advancement of women’s rights and reforms aimed at protecting workers and vulnerable citizens as examples of the country’s progress.

“Our Founders were wise when they gave us our mission to form a more perfect union. They knew America would never be perfect but could always be better,” Clinton said.

Reflecting on the nation’s history, he urged Americans to continue striving for a stronger democracy by acknowledging past mistakes and working collectively toward a better future.

“That’s the lesson of our first 250 years: we can always do better,” he said.

Clinton maintained that the country’s strength remained rooted in its citizens, pointing to civic participation, volunteerism and immigration as enduring sources of hope.

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“There is still nothing wrong with America that cannot be cured by what’s right with America,” he said.

Calling on Americans to look beyond the anniversary celebrations, Clinton urged citizens to remain actively engaged in preserving the nation’s democratic values for future generations.

“So today, celebrate the miracle that has brought us this far. Then tomorrow, wake up, and ask yourself what part you will play to keep making our union more perfect,” he said.