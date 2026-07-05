Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued an abducted woman and her two-year-old son from a forest hideout in Kwara State, in what authorities described as a successful intelligence-led operation against kidnapping syndicates....

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued an abducted woman and her two-year-old son from a forest hideout in Kwara State, in what authorities described as a successful intelligence-led operation against kidnapping syndicates.

The rescue was carried out on Saturday by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) in collaboration with local security support groups in the Bode Sadu area of the state.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu, on Saturday, July 4, the operation was based on credible intelligence indicating that the victims were being held in the forest.

“Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), in collaboration with local security support groups, on Saturday, 4th July 2026, conducted a tactical operation in a forest at Bode Sadu, Kwara State, where the victims were believed to be held captive,” the statement said.

The police said the kidnappers engaged the operatives in a gun duel after sighting them, attempting to resist the operation before fleeing deeper into the forest under pressure from the security team.

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“Upon sighting the operatives, the kidnappers opened fire in a bid to resist the operation but were met with a swift tactical response, forcing them to flee deeper into the forest,” the Force spokesperson stated.

Following the exchange, the operatives combed the area and successfully rescued the victims identified as 43-year-old Adijat Kuburat and her two-year-old son, Abdul Malik Hamzat.

“The operatives subsequently combed the area and successfully rescued Adijat Kuburat, aged 43, and her two-year-old son, Abdul Malik Hamzat, from the kidnappers’ hideout,” the statement added.

The rescued victims have since been taken to a medical facility, where they are receiving treatment and care, while security operations continue to track down the fleeing suspects and dismantle the criminal network behind the abduction.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, commended the operatives for what he described as their gallantry and professionalism during the operation.

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He reiterated the Force’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-led policing in the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes across the country.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to combating kidnapping and other violent crimes through sustained intelligence-led and collaborative operations until all criminal elements are brought to justice,” the statement quoted the Inspector-General as saying.