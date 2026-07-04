The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected cultist and recovered a locally made pistol loaded with one live cartridge during a stop-and-search operation in the Ijaiye/Ojokoro area of the state....

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a suspected cultist and recovered a locally made pistol loaded with one live cartridge during a stop-and-search operation in the Ijaiye/Ojokoro area of the state.

The Command said the arrest was made by operatives on routine patrol after they intercepted a motorcycle conveying three passengers.

According to a statement by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, on Saturday, July 4, a search conducted on the suspects led to the recovery of the firearm from one of the passengers identified as 27-year-old Yusuf Lamina Adigun.

“During the search, one of the passengers, Yusuf Lamina Adigun, a 27-year-old male, was found in possession of a locally made pistol loaded with one live cartridge,” the statement said.

The Command said that during preliminary interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to being a member of the Eiye Confraternity.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of the Eiye Confraternity,” the police stated.

He was also said to have disclosed that he and other members of his cult group, who are currently at large, were planning to launch an attack before they were intercepted by police operatives.

“The suspect is currently in Police custody while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the criminal group and recover additional weapons that may be in their possession,” the statement added.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Tijani Fatai, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and proactive operations aimed at curbing cultism and violent crime across the state.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and support security agencies with timely and credible information to aid crime prevention.