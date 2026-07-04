The Federal Government has demanded a full investigation and compensation for the family of a deceased Nigerian trader, and the return of seized personal belongings following the detention of six Nigerian nationals in Côte d’Ivoire, one of whom died while in custody....

The Federal Government has demanded a full investigation and compensation for the family of a deceased Nigerian trader, and the return of seized personal belongings following the detention of six Nigerian nationals in Côte d’Ivoire, one of whom died while in custody.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed this on Saturday via her X handle, following a diplomatic meeting with the Ivorian Ambassador to Nigeria, Kalilou Traore, over the incident involving six young Nigerian traders detained in Abidjan.

According to the Minister, the meeting was convened to “demand an explanation from the Ivorian authorities” over the circumstances that led to their detention without charge or trial and the death of one of them, identified as Usama Murtala, who died after incarceration at MACA prison in Abidjan.

She noted that the remaining five Nigerians had been released following diplomatic interventions by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and sustained engagement by the Nigerian Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire.

A major concern raised during the meeting, she said, was why the Nigerian Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire was not informed of the arrest and detention, a lapse which delayed diplomatic intervention that might have prevented the death of the deceased trader.

“The young men on a trading trip could not communicate effectively due to language barriers, and did not have access to legal representation,” she said.

The Minister added that Nigeria has demanded “a full scale investigation and transparent probe” by the Ivorian authorities, alongside compensation for the family of the deceased, who reportedly died shortly after release due to harsh prison conditions and inadequate healthcare.

The Federal Government is also insisting on the return of seized phones, money and other personal belongings that were allegedly not handed back to the traders after their release.

According to her, Nigeria is seeking an undertaking from the Ivorian government that future arrests or detentions of Nigerian nationals will be promptly communicated to the Nigerian Embassy, and that citizens will be treated with dignity in accordance with international standards.

Responding, Ambassador Traore expressed “profound apologies and condolences” to the family of the deceased and to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, describing the incident as regrettable. He also pledged to relay Nigeria’s concerns and demands to authorities in Abidjan.