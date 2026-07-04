United States President Donald Trump has described America as the world's most successful republic, urging citizens to defend the country's values and warning against what he called a growing threat of communism on the occasion of the nation's 250th Independence Day anniversary....

United States President Donald Trump has described America as the world’s most successful republic, urging citizens to defend the country’s values and warning against what he called a growing threat of communism on the occasion of the nation’s 250th Independence Day anniversary.

Trump made the remarks during a speech at Mount Rushmore on Friday night, with the White House publishing the full address on its official X handle on Saturday, July 4.

Addressing citizens on the eve of America’s 250th Independence Day, the US president celebrated the country’s democratic heritage, economic achievements and military strength, while paying tribute to former Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

He described the anniversary as a defining moment in American history.

READ ALSO: Trump Showcases Special US Passport for 250th Independence Anniversary

“Tonight, we gather on the eve of one of the most extraordinary days in the history of the world. Tomorrow, we mark 250 years of glorious independence and 250 years of majestic American freedom,” Trump said.

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He added that the United States remained “the oldest republic on Earth,” “the freest people on Earth,” and “the most successful, most accomplished, most exceptional nation ever to exist in human history.”

Trump said the country’s continued success was built on its founding principles of liberty, justice, equality and self-government, insisting that preserving those ideals should remain a national priority.

He praised the nation’s founding fathers and said their leadership had shaped America’s democratic identity.

“We salute the father of our country, George Washington. The author of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson. The great emancipator and savior of our union, Abraham Lincoln. And the man who built America into a global superpower, Theodore Roosevelt,” he said.

The president also called on Americans to protect their national identity and cultural values, arguing that freedom depended not only on the Constitution but also on the character of the people.

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“There is no American freedom without American culture. And there is no American founding without the American people,” he said.

Trump used a significant portion of his address to criticise communism, describing it as the greatest threat to American liberty and urging citizens to reject Marxist ideology.

“Communism is a mortal threat to American liberty,” he said.

“You can be loyal to Karl Marx or you can be loyal to America. You can be a communist or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both.”

He also accused political opponents of attempting to undermine the country’s history and values, while vowing that the United States would never become a communist nation.

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“America will never be a communist country,” Trump declared.

The president highlighted what he described as the country’s economic resurgence, claiming the United States had attracted record levels of investment and witnessed unprecedented growth in manufacturing since his return to office.

According to him, the country had secured “$19.2 trillion pouring into the United States right now from all over the world” through new investments, while factories and automobile plants were being built at record levels.

Trump also touted America’s technological innovations, military strength and global influence, saying the nation continued to set the pace in scientific advancement, sports, entertainment and economic development.

He expressed confidence that the country’s best years were still ahead.

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“The best is yet to come,” he said.

Concluding his address, Trump urged Americans to celebrate the nation’s milestone anniversary with optimism and patriotism.

“After 250 years, American freedom still rings. The American dream still lives, and the American flag still flies more proudly than ever before,” he said.

He added: “This is not an ending. This is only the beginning of the Golden Age of America.”