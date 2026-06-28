President Donald Trump has unveiled images of a new limited-edition US commemorative passport issued to mark the country’s 250th anniversary, drawing attention to a design that prominently features his portrait....

President Donald Trump has unveiled images of a new limited-edition US commemorative passport issued to mark the country’s 250th anniversary, drawing attention to a design that prominently features his portrait.

Trump shared the images on Friday via his Truth Social platform, showing the interior pages of the special passport, which include his portrait superimposed over the text of the Declaration of Independence, alongside his signature in gold.

Another page of the document displays an illustration of the Founding Fathers signing the Declaration, while the booklet carries “United States of America 250” branding in recognition of the semiquincentennial celebration.

The State Department had earlier announced plans to release a limited number of the special passports beginning this summer as part of activities marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

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The Department said the commemorative passports maintain the same security features as standard U.S. travel documents and will be issued through the Washington Passport Agency until supplies are exhausted.

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Applicants who do not wish to obtain the commemorative edition may still apply for the standard passport design through other passport agencies or online application channels.

The commemorative edition is notable as the first U.S. passport to feature a living president. It is part of a broader series of initiatives under the Trump administration aimed at celebrating America’s 250th Independence anniversary, including planned national events and special programs around Independence Day.