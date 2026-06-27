Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor David Jatau, who passed away in Abuja after a brief illness....

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor David Jatau, who passed away in Abuja after a brief illness.

The Governor described the late Commissioner as a distinguished scholar and dedicated public servant whose contributions to the growth of Adamawa’s agricultural sector were invaluable.

He noted that Professor Jatau played a key role in implementing policies aimed at improving food security, supporting farmers, and strengthening the state’s position as a leading agricultural hub.

Governor Fintiri said the late Commissioner served with loyalty, integrity, and commitment, bringing his academic expertise into public service and leaving behind a legacy of diligence and excellence in governance.

The Governor extended condolences to the bereaved family, the Ministry of Agriculture, the academic community, and the people of Adamawa State, praying for the repose of Professor Jatau’s soul and strength for all those mourning the loss.