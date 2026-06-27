The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said the 2026 National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Awards underscore President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's commitment to positioning small businesses as the foundation of Nigeria's economic growth under the Renewed Hope Agenda....

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said the 2026 National Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Awards underscore President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to positioning small businesses as the foundation of Nigeria’s economic growth under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Idris stated this while speaking with journalists after the 2026 National MSME Awards held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, according to a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim.

The minister said the recognition of outstanding entrepreneurs reflects the Federal Government’s resolve to create an enabling environment for businesses to flourish, generate jobs and drive sustainable economic development.

According to him, beneficiaries of the awards acknowledged that the Tinubu administration’s policies and support had strengthened confidence within the MSME sector and inspired renewed commitment to national development.

“The awards are a clear indication of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to repositioning MSMEs as the foundation of Nigeria’s economic prosperity. The beneficiaries have dedicated their achievements to Mr. President and the Renewed Hope Agenda, expressing confidence that with the continued support of the administration, Nigeria is firmly on the path to greater prosperity,” Idris said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This was contained in a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim, on Saturday, June 27.

Reacting to his recognition for supporting MSME development and job creation, the minister dedicated the honour to the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, its agencies and staff.

He said the ministry’s responsibility is to ensure Nigerians are adequately informed about government policies and programmes, particularly initiatives designed to empower entrepreneurs and expand economic opportunities.

“This recognition is not for me alone. It belongs to the Ministry, its agencies and our hardworking staff who continue to communicate government initiatives and enlighten Nigerians on the opportunities available through MSME development. Our responsibility is to ensure that citizens understand the value of these programmes and appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to reposition the country for the benefit of all Nigerians,” he said.

The minister also commended the Federal Government’s disbursement of more than ₦1 billion in grants to over 1,000 beneficiaries, describing it as a strategic intervention to strengthen small businesses and promote grassroots economic development.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, President Tinubu’s decision to provide direct financial grants instead of material gifts demonstrates a practical approach to empowering entrepreneurs to reinvest in their businesses, expand operations and create more jobs.

“The President believes that providing cash support will enable beneficiaries to reinvest in their enterprises, grow their businesses and contribute more meaningfully to the nation’s economy. It is a new direction that will strengthen entrepreneurship and deepen grassroots economic development,” he added.

Earlier at the event, Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, said the National MSME Awards remain a key demonstration of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and promoting inclusive economic growth.

Shettima said the Federal Government had introduced a policy shift under the Renewed Hope Agenda by replacing material prizes such as cars, shops and houses with business grants ranging from ₦500,000 to ₦3 million to provide entrepreneurs with working capital.

“In today’s economic realities, what a growing business needs most is working capital. This strategic financial support will help beneficiaries reduce operating costs, purchase raw materials, scale production and create lasting jobs for our growing population,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vice President congratulated the award recipients and urged them to utilise the grants judiciously by expanding their businesses, mentoring emerging entrepreneurs and creating employment opportunities.

He also assured Nigerian entrepreneurs that the Federal Government, in partnership with state governments and the private sector, would continue to create an environment where innovation is rewarded, small businesses grow into large enterprises and prosperity is shared across the country.

The 2026 National MSME Awards and the public presentation of the Compendium of MSME Activities under the Renewed Hope Agenda attracted senior government officials, development partners, private sector leaders and other stakeholders.