Nigeria has secured another diplomatic victory at the United Nations with the election of Esther Eghobamien-Mshelia to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, one of the organisation's key human rights treaty bodies...

Nigeria has secured another diplomatic victory at the United Nations (UN) with the election of Esther Eghobamien-Mshelia to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, one of the organisation’s key human rights treaty bodies

She defeated candidates from eight other countries to earn the seat, following an election involving 123 member states.

The committee is responsible for monitoring global efforts to eliminate discrimination against women and promote gender equality.

The latest victory adds to Nigeria’s recent successes at the United Nations, as government officials describe the outcome as a reflection of the country’s growing diplomatic influence and renewed engagement within the global body