The Federal Government has dispatched a 25-member multidisciplinary delegation to Beijing, China, as part of a new Nigeria–China bilateral engagement aimed at strengthening traditional medicine research, phytomedicine development and scientific innovation....

The Federal Government has dispatched a 25-member multidisciplinary delegation to Beijing, China, as part of a new Nigeria–China bilateral engagement aimed at strengthening traditional medicine research, phytomedicine development and scientific innovation.

The delegation, drawn from the fields of science, research, policy, entrepreneurship and traditional medicine practice, will participate in a two-week training programme at the Beijing Research Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Medicinal Materials.

Speaking at the departure ceremony in Abuja, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, charged the participants to represent the country with professionalism and commitment.

He said they were expected to “serve as worthy ambassadors of the nation by exemplifying diligence, hard work, and integrity throughout the two-week programme in Beijing, China.”

The ministry said the initiative forms part of broader efforts by the Federal Government to unlock Nigeria’s phytomedicine value chain and strengthen local capacity for the development of “safe, effective, and evidence-based traditional medicines.”

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According to a statement on the X handle of the Federal Ministry of Health, the programme will expose participants to global best practices in traditional medicine production, research and commercialisation, while also deepening technical capacity in critical health sectors.

Key focus areas of the training include international standards and capacity building on innovative traditional medicine development, scientific research management and commercialisation strategies, as well as diagnostic and treatment approaches in areas such as dermatology, gynaecology, paediatrics and internal medicine.

The Federal Ministry of Health said the partnership is expected to enhance technology transfer, promote scientific collaboration and support the development of world-class traditional medicines in Nigeria.

Principal Investigator of the initiative, Dr. Obi Adigwe, described the collaboration as a major step in strengthening Nigeria’s capacity in phytomedicine development.

He said the partnership would “equip Nigerian scientists with valuable knowledge and practical experience to accelerate innovation, strengthen local manufacturing capabilities, and improve access to affordable medicines.”

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Dr. Adigwe, who also chairs the Ministerial Committee on Phytomedicines Development and Commercialisation, added that the initiative aligns with government efforts to position Nigeria as “a leading centre for phytomedicine research and development in Africa by leveraging the existing capacity of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development.”

The ministry further noted that the Nigeria–China engagement reflects growing global recognition of traditional medicine as a key component of modern healthcare systems and is expected to contribute to medicines security, job creation and long-term growth of Nigeria’s health sector.