A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Taofeeq Mustapha, was reportedly shot by suspected political thugs in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Saturday morning. The incident occurred in the Oluode-Aranyin area of the city. According to eyewitnesses, the assailants, who were heavily armed, arrived at the scene in…...

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Taofeeq Mustapha, was reportedly shot by suspected political thugs in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the Oluode-Aranyin area of the city.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants, who were heavily armed, arrived at the scene in an unmarked brown Toyota Sienna. Witnesses said the attackers allegedly fired several gunshots into the air, causing panic among residents, before opening fire on Mustapha.

The victim sustained gunshot injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Osogbo for medical treatment.

According to the Police, investigation has commenced to identify those behind the attack