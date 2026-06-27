The Nigerian Army has strengthened its operational capacity with the graduation of more than 8,000 newly trained soldiers as part of efforts to reinforce ongoing military operations against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats across the country....

The Nigerian Army has strengthened its operational capacity with the graduation of more than 8,000 newly trained soldiers as part of efforts to reinforce ongoing military operations against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats across the country.

The soldiers passed out during a Passing Out Parade held on Saturday at the Depot Nigerian Army in Osogbo, Osun State.

The development was announced in a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, on Saturday, June 27.

According to the statement, the new personnel are expected to bolster the Army’s manpower and enhance its ability to tackle evolving security challenges in line with national security objectives.

Speaking at the parade, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, said the recruitment was in line with the Federal Government’s directive under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to expand the Nigerian Army’s force structure.

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He disclosed that the exercise forms part of the government’s approval for the recruitment of 28,000 additional personnel.

The COAS said the initiative was designed to address manpower shortages, improve operational effectiveness and strengthen the Army’s response to the country’s security challenges.

He noted that the new soldiers had undergone intensive military training to prepare them for modern combat operations.

According to him, “the recruits have undergone rigorous military training designed to develop their physical endurance, tactical competence, leadership qualities and fighting spirit required for contemporary military operations.”

Shaibu said the soldiers were joining the Army at a critical period when troops remain deployed across several theatres of operation to defend Nigeria’s sovereignty and protect lives and property.

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He charged the graduates to maintain discipline, professionalism, courage and loyalty throughout their careers.

The Army Chief also reminded them that significant public resources had been invested in their training and development.

He urged the soldiers to remain committed to duty and conduct all operations in line with military ethics and respect for human rights.

According to the statement, Shaibu expressed confidence that the newly graduated personnel would “significantly reinforce ongoing operations and contribute meaningfully to improving security and restoring lasting peace across the country.”

Also speaking at the event, Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, congratulated the soldiers on completing their training.

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He commended their resilience, discipline and determination, while reaffirming the Osun State Government’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces in preserving peace, security and national development.

The governor also urged the new soldiers to remain dedicated to serving the nation, the statement added.