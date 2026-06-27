The Adamawa State Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor David Jatau, is dead....

The Adamawa State Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor David Jatau, is dead.

Professor Jatau reportedly passed away in Abuja on Friday, June 26, 2026, after a brief illness.

As Commissioner for Agriculture, Professor Jatau spearheaded several initiatives aimed at improving food security, boosting agricultural productivity, empowering farmers, and attracting investment into the state’s agricultural sector.

Government officials, political associates, farmers’ groups, and members of the academic community describe him as a dedicated public servant, an accomplished scholar, and a passionate advocate for sustainable agricultural development.