The Ondo State Police Command has intensified enforcement of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu’s directive on the use of covered and unregistered vehicle number plates, intercepting 15 vehicles and commencing prosecution of offenders across the state....

The Ondo State Police Command has intensified enforcement of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Tunji Disu’s directive on the use of covered and unregistered vehicle number plates, intercepting 15 vehicles and commencing prosecution of offenders across the state.

The Command said the operation, which began on June 22, 2026, was part of coordinated efforts to strengthen public safety, improve security monitoring and curb the use of unregistered vehicles for criminal activities.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh, on Saturday, June 27.

According to the Command, the enforcement exercise was carried out in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, aimed at ensuring strict compliance with traffic and security regulations nationwide.

During the operation, vehicles found operating with covered plates or without registration numbers were intercepted and taken to the State Traffic Department for further action.

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The Command confirmed that offenders have already been arraigned in court.

The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, CP Felix Ohagwu, said the enforcement would be sustained across the state.

He explained that the operation is not intended to inconvenience law-abiding citizens but to enhance security operations.

“The enforcement of the Inspector-General’s directive will be continuous and not intended to inconvenience law-abiding citizens but rather to strengthen security architecture and improve the capacity of law enforcement agencies to effectively identify vehicles and their owners when investigating crimes,” the statement quoted him as saying.

He added that vehicles with covered or missing registration plates pose serious security risks, noting that they are often used to facilitate criminal activities.

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“The Command therefore urges all vehicle owners and road users to ensure that their vehicles are properly registered and fitted with valid registration number plates at all times,” he said.

The police further advised members of the public to comply with traffic regulations and cooperate with security agencies.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order and assured residents that similar enforcement operations would continue in line with the Inspector-General’s vision to enhance public safety and trust in policing.