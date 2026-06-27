The Oyo State Government has lifted the curfew earlier imposed on 10 local government areas following the recent kidnapping incident in Oriire Local Government Area, assuring residents that security agencies remain on top of the situation....

The Oyo State Government has lifted the curfew earlier imposed on 10 local government areas following the recent kidnapping incident in Oriire Local Government Area, assuring residents that security agencies remain on top of the situation.

The government had initially imposed a 16-hour curfew in the affected local government areas before extending it by an additional 24 hours as part of efforts to strengthen security operations in the area.

Announcing the development in a statement, the Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, said residents could now resume their normal daily activities.

He expressed the government’s appreciation to residents for their cooperation, patience and understanding throughout the period of the restriction.

The commissioner added that the state government was closely monitoring the security situation and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property across the affected communities.

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Mr. Oyelade also assured residents that efforts by security agencies to resolve the kidnapping incident and secure the release of the victims were ongoing.