The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has donated N15 million to the School of Nursing Sciences, Holy Rosary Hospital, Emekuku, in Imo State, as part of his continued support for educational and healthcare institutions across the country....

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has donated N15 million to the School of Nursing Sciences, Holy Rosary Hospital, Emekuku, in Imo State, as part of his continued support for educational and healthcare institutions across the country.

Obi disclosed this in a statement posted on his X handle, on Saturday, after visiting the institution, where he met with the management, staff and students.

According to him, the visit was part of his ongoing engagements with educational and health institutions aimed at promoting investments in critical sectors of national development.

During the visit, Obi presented the N15 million donation to the school and encouraged the students to remain committed to their profession, describing healthcare workers as indispensable to society.

“I reminded the students that the world needs them more than they need the world because healthcare is one of humanity’s most fundamental needs. Any nation that truly desires development must invest in the education and training of healthcare professionals, who remain indispensable to the well-being and productivity of society,” he said.

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The former Anambra State governor expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the institution, particularly the computer laboratory which he had previously supported.

“I was delighted to inspect the computer laboratory, which I had previously supported, and to witness the remarkable progress the institution has made,” Obi stated.

He also reflected on his past interventions in other healthcare institutions, noting that some had grown into teaching hospitals.

“It was also encouraging to reflect on other health institutions, such as Iyi-Enu and Borromeo, which I supported over the years and which have now grown into teaching hospitals. Their transformation reinforces my belief that sustained investments in health and education can produce enduring results. I look forward to seeing Holy Rosary Hospital attain the same status,” he added.

Obi reiterated the need for Nigeria to prioritise investments in education and healthcare, saying such efforts would help build stronger institutions and create opportunities for citizens.

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“Our vision must be to build a Nigeria where functional institutions produce competent professionals, where investments are directed to critical sectors that lift people out of poverty, and where every child, regardless of background, has the opportunity to succeed. That is how we will build a nation where the son of nobody can become somebody without knowing anybody,” he said.