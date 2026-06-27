The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has approved a sweeping reorganisation of senior officers across key formations, training institutions, and strategic departments of the Nigerian Army in a bid to strengthen operational effectiveness and national security....

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has approved a sweeping reorganisation of senior officers across key formations, training institutions, and strategic departments of the Nigerian Army in a bid to strengthen operational effectiveness and national security.

The redeployment, which affects General Officers Commanding, brigade commanders, training institutions, and principal staff officers at Army Headquarters and Defence Headquarters, is part of ongoing efforts to reposition the force for emerging security challenges nationwide.

This was contained in a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, on Saturday, June 27.

According to the Army, the postings are designed to consolidate leadership capacity and improve coordination across operational theatres.

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The statement noted that “the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has approved a strategic reshuffling of senior officers across key operational, command, training and staff appointments within the Nigerian Army (NA) as part of ongoing efforts to enhance operational effectiveness, strengthen national security and consolidate the Army’s capacity to address emerging security challenges across the country.”

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Under the new postings, Major General WM Dangana has been appointed General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE, replacing Major General EF Oyinlola.

Similarly, Major General EI Okoro has been named General Officer Commanding 6 Division and Land Component Commander of Joint Task Force South-South Operation DELTA SAFE, taking over from Major General EE Emeka.

Major General JR Lar was appointed Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, while Brigadier General OM Oyekola becomes Acting Military Secretary (Army). Brigadier General I Waziri retains his position as Chief of Staff in the Office of the COAS.

In further appointments aimed at strengthening field operations, Brigadier General IB Buhari was named Commander Headquarters 63 Brigade, while Brigadier General K Rabiu takes charge of 31 Artillery Brigade.

Major General SA Emmanuel has been appointed Commander Nigerian Army Space Command, a move the Army said underscores its increasing focus on technology-driven warfare and modern security threats.

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The statement also named Major General O Adegbe as Director of Intelligence and Security at Defence Headquarters.

In the area of training and institutional development, Major General KE Chigbu has been appointed Deputy Commandant of the National Defence College.

Others include Major General SD Makolo as Commandant Nigerian Army Armour School, Major General SO Adejimi as Commandant Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, and Major General FS Etim as Chief of Training at TRADOC.

Brigadier General U Ahmad was also appointed Commandant Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria.

For defence-related enterprises, Major General KO Ukandu has been appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Post Housing Development Limited, while Major General AI Allison becomes Managing Director of Defence Properties Limited.

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The COAS charged the newly appointed officers to justify the confidence reposed in them through professionalism and dedication, stressing the importance of leadership accountability in ongoing operations.

The statement added that officers must demonstrate “exemplary leadership, professionalism, innovation and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian Army’s constitutional mandate of defending Nigeria’s sovereignty, protecting its territorial integrity and supporting civil authority in maintaining peace and security across the nation.”

The Army reaffirmed its commitment to transformation, noting that the restructuring forms part of broader efforts to build a more combat-ready and efficient force capable of responding to present and future security demands.