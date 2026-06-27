The Government of Burkina Faso has announced the immediate break in diplomatic relations with the French Republic, describing the move as a response to what it called continued interference and hostility toward its sovereignty....

The Government of Burkina Faso has announced the immediate break in diplomatic relations with the French Republic, describing the move as a response to what it called continued interference and hostility toward its sovereignty.

According to a communiqué by government spokesperson, Pingdwendé Gilbert OUEDRAOGO, on Friday, June 26, the decision followed what authorities described as “an in-depth assessment of the current state of bilateral relations between Burkina Faso and France.”

The government said the breakdown in relations became inevitable because “the essential conditions for fostering relations based on mutual respect, reciprocal trust, adherence to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, and respect for national sovereignty are no longer in place.”

It accused the French authorities of engaging in “relentless activism” against its interests, alleging “openly neo-colonial ambitions supported by active backing of subversive networks and terrorists” operating in the Sahel region.

Burkina Faso further criticised what it called “perfidy and bias in discourses and opinions” about the country, which it said were aimed at portraying it as a pariah in the international community.

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Despite the diplomatic rupture, the government stressed that the decision does not affect people-to-people relations between the two countries.

It stated that the move “in no way calls into question the historical, human, cultural, and social ties that bind the Burkinabè and French peoples,” adding that it is limited strictly to official state relations.

The authorities also assured residents and foreign nationals in the country of continued protection, urging citizens to act responsibly. It called for “restraint and civic duty toward French nationals and all expatriates living on Burkinabè soil, in strict compliance with the laws of the Republic.”

Looking ahead, the government said it remains committed to an independent foreign policy focused on expanding global partnerships and strengthening cooperation beyond traditional allies.

It reaffirmed its intention to pursue “diversifying its partnerships, strengthening South-South cooperation, developing balanced relations with all States.”

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It added that Burkina Faso remains open to dialogue with other nations “on the basis of mutual respect, reciprocity, sovereign equality, and the defense of each party’s legitimate interests.”

The statement concluded that the country is committed to building “a world that is freer, fairer, and more united.”