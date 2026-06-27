Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed an immediate review of healthcare service delivery across all campuses of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) following the death of a 400-level Criminology and Security Studies student, Grace Osunlakin....

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has directed an immediate review of healthcare service delivery across all campuses of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) following the death of a 400-level Criminology and Security Studies student, Grace Osunlakin.

The governor, who described the student’s death as painful and heartbreaking, also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and the university community.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, June 26, Adeleke said he was deeply saddened by the incident.

The governor sympathised with the family of the deceased as well as the Governing Council, management, staff and students of UNIOSUN, particularly those at the Ifetedo Campus.

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He prayed that God would grant the family and the university community the strength to bear the loss.

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Adeleke also appealed to students and members of the public to remain peaceful while relevant authorities continue to review the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.

“He called on students and members of the public to remain calm, peaceful and law-abiding while the relevant authorities continue to review the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.”

The governor further urged stakeholders to refrain from actions capable of heightening tensions, assuring that his administration would continue to prioritise the safety and welfare of students.

As part of measures to prevent a recurrence, Adeleke directed the Ministry of Education to work with the management of Osun State University to evaluate healthcare services across all campuses.

According to the statement, the governor ordered the ministry to “immediately engage in a comprehensive review of healthcare service delivery across all university campuses with a view to strengthening emergency response mechanisms, improving medical facilities and ensuring that students have timely access to quality healthcare whenever the need arises.”

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Adeleke also prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased student’s soul and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving education, student welfare and healthcare services in all state-owned tertiary institutions.