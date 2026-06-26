The Lagos State Government has commenced a four-day medical screening and sensitisation programme for food vendors operating in public schools as part of efforts to strengthen food safety and safeguard the health of learners across the state. This was contained in a post shared by the Lagos State Government on…...

The Lagos State Government has commenced a four-day medical screening and sensitisation programme for food vendors operating in public schools as part of efforts to strengthen food safety and safeguard the health of learners across the state.

This was contained in a post shared by the Lagos State Government on its official X page on Friday.

According to the post, the initiative is a collaborative effort between Lagos State Education District I and Lagos State Health District I, bringing together food vendors for medical screening and seminars aimed at ensuring compliance with health standards and promoting safe food handling practices.

The programme, being held at Government Senior College, Agege, was attended by the Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary, Education District I, Dr. (Mrs.) Idowu Olufunke Oyetola, who commended the partnership between the two districts.

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Oyetola reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to the health and well-being of learners, stressing that the provision of safe, hygienic meals in schools remains essential to creating a conducive environment for learning.

She noted that the state government has continued to strengthen health and safety standards in schools, with particular emphasis on preventive healthcare and food safety awareness.

During the programme, health professionals educated participants on personal hygiene, environmental sanitation, proper food preservation techniques and the importance of regular medical examinations.

The sensitisation sessions also provided food vendors with the opportunity to engage healthcare experts and gain a better understanding of their responsibilities in protecting students’ health.

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The medical screening exercise, according to the government, is intended to assess the fitness of food vendors and ensure they comply with established health regulations before continuing to provide services within school premises.

The state government said the initiative underscores the shared commitment of Education District I and Health District I to promoting healthier schools, ensuring safe meals for learners and fostering collaboration between stakeholders in the education and health sectors.