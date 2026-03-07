Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has commended the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for granting full and final accreditation to Osun State University (UNIOSUN) to graduate medical students within seven years of the programme’s commencement. The governor stated this while hosting ...

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has commended the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) for granting full and final accreditation to Osun State University (UNIOSUN) to graduate medical students within seven years of the programme’s commencement.

The governor stated this while hosting the Registrar of the Council, Professor Fatimah Kyari, and members of the accreditation team at the Government House in Osogbo.

Governor Adeleke, who expressed happiness over the development, assured the team from the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria that his administration would not rest on its oars in ensuring that the university’s admission capacity for medicine and other related courses doubles by the time the council returns for re-accreditation.

He also lamented the poor working conditions and lack of a conducive environment for professionals, which he said have contributed to the brain drain in the country, promising to do his best to ensure Nigeria regains its lost glory, starting from Osun State.

According to the governor, Nigerians remain among the best professionals globally.

“When you visit some of the biggest hospitals in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other parts of Europe, Nigerians are among the best professionals you will find there. This is largely because there is no conducive working environment for them in Nigeria, but we must work together to reverse the trend,”.

Governor Adeleke also pledged to deploy public resources to re-engineer public facilities and assured the management of UNIOSUN that the state government would continue to provide the necessary support for the institution.

In her remarks, Professor Fatimah Kyari, represented by the Deputy Registrar of the council, Dr. Nnaemeka Nwakanma, commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for providing the necessary facilities required for the final full accreditation of the College of Medicine of UNIOSUN within a record seven years.

Dr. Nwakanma expressed surprise at the pace of development at the university, noting that the governor was able to elevate the institution to its current enviable status within just three years, culminating in the final full accreditation for the state-owned university.

“This team has just approved and granted final full accreditation to the medical school. It did not come easy,” he said.

According to him, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, since its establishment in 1963, has never compromised standards in regulating the training of medical personnel capable of competing globally.