Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has congratulated Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu on her recent appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs following the resignation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar. President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday elevated Ojukwu from her previous position as Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In a late Wednesday…...

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has congratulated Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu on her recent appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs following the resignation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday elevated Ojukwu from her previous position as Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a late Wednesday statement, Saar, while congratulating Ojukwu, said that he is looking forward to deepening the relations and advancing cooperation between Israel and Nigeria.

Saar wrote, “My warmest congratulations to @Ojukwu_Bianca on your appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I look forward to working with you to deepen the relations between our nations and advance cooperation between our countries.”

TVC News reported on Wednesday that President Tinubu nominated Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as the new Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, subject to Senate confirmation to replace Ojukwu.

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Until his nomination, Ambassador Enikanolaiye, from Kogi State, served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

According to the statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Enikanolaiye is a distinguished diplomat and seasoned public servant with over three decades of exemplary service in Nigeria’s foreign service.

He has previously served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held key diplomatic postings in Addis Ababa, Belgrade, Ottawa, London, and New Delhi.

The statement reads, “The President noted that these appointments are part of ongoing efforts to reposition Nigeria’s foreign policy architecture for greater efficiency, strategic engagement, and stronger global partnerships.”

President Tinubu congratulates the appointees and urges them to work diligently to promote Nigeria’s national interest, advance economic diplomacy, foster regional stability, and safeguard the welfare of Nigerians at home and abroad.