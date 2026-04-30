The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is conducting a one-time nationwide Online Verification and Enrolment Exercise for all active employees of treasury-funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) who were employed before 30 June 2004. In a late Wednesday statement made available to TVC News, PenCom noted that the initiative forms part…...

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) is conducting a one-time nationwide Online Verification and Enrolment Exercise for all active employees of treasury-funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) who were employed before 30 June 2004.

In a late Wednesday statement made available to TVC News, PenCom noted that the initiative forms part of efforts to improve participation in the ongoing mandatory verification and enrolment exercise for the Pre-2004 treasury-funded civil servants with accrued pension rights, following low turnout despite the importance of the exercise.

The Commission warned that failure to take part in the exercise may complicate the processing of claiming accrued pension rights at retirement and could lead to delays in accessing benefits.

According to the statement, the exercise, which commenced on 2 February 2026 and will end on 31 July 2026, is aimed at capturing accurate and complete data on eligible workers.

PenCom maintained that the exercise will support the timely payment of their accrued pension rights under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

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The commission emphasised that the exercise is aimed at addressing legacy pension liabilities, saying, “The initiative is part of the Federal Government’s efforts to settle pension obligations carried over from the old Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), which existed before the introduction of the CPS in 2004.

“Under Section 15(1) of the Pension Reform Act 2014 (PRA 2014), employees who moved to the CPS are entitled to accrued pension rights, representing benefits earned under the DBS. To fund these obligations, the law provides for the establishment of the Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption Fund, domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). ”

In a circular issued on 27 April 2026, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, directed all treasury-funded MDAs to support the exercise.

The circular emphasised that verification is essential for determining the Federal Government’s outstanding pension liabilities and making adequate budget provisions for their settlement.

The commission maintained that the digital transformation will help drive a new approach, noting that prior to the automation by PenCom a few years ago, the process relied on manual processes that were often affected by incomplete records and delays.

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The Commission said, “The current exercise is fully digital and a significant technological improvement from the initial Online Enrolment platform. PenCom has now deployed the new Contributions and Bond Redemption Application (COBRA), a secure platform designed to support real-time data capture, validation and processing.

“The platform includes multiple layers of verification, such as biometric capture and cross-checking of employment records. This helps to improve data accuracy and reduce errors that could delay pension payments at retirement.”

On the structured rollout, PenCom explained that the process will help improve efficiency by ensuring smooth implementation and avoiding system congestion, noting that the exercise has been structured in phases.

PenCom said, “The first phase, which ran from 2 February to 31 March 2026, covered employees expected to retire between January 2027 and December 2029.

“The ongoing second phase, from 1 April to 31 July 2026, is for employees who will retire from January 2030 onwards.”

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PenCom noted that the phased approach will improve coordination, enhance monitoring and ensure that all eligible employees are captured within the timeline.

Despite these arrangements, PenCom stressed that participation has remained below expectations.

The Commission explained that the low turnout prompted the compliance directive from the Head of Service mandating full compliance by all treasury-funded MDAs.

The statement reads, “MDAs are required to upload details of eligible employees on the COBRA platform, after which affected employees are to visit their respective Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) with the necessary documents to complete the process.

“Pension Desk Officers (PDOs), trained by PenCom, are responsible for coordinating the exercise within their organisations and guiding staff through the process.”

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“PenCom has assured employees that participating in the exercise will enable the computation of the employees’ accrued pension rights and advise the Federal Government of the same for adequate provision to be made. This would further ensure seamless access to benefits immediately after a worker retires,” the statement added.

With the deadline approaching, the Federal Government and PenCom have called for urgent participation, tasking Permanent Secretaries and heads of MDAs to widely publicise the directive and ensure full participation.

The Commission maintained that failure to take part in the exercise may complicate the processing of accrued pension rights at retirement and could lead to delays in accessing benefits.

“As the 31 July deadline draws closer, attention is now on how effectively MDAs mobilise their workforce to close the enrolment gap and support this important step toward securing retirement benefits for public servants,” the commission explained.