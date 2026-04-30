Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has commissioned a modern agricultural equipment leasing facility to enhance the production of surplus food in line with the Agricultural Revolution component of his administration’s ARISE Agenda. Speaking at the commissioning held on Wednesday at the facility’s premises in Ekpri Nsukara, Uyo, the…...

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has commissioned a modern agricultural equipment leasing facility to enhance the production of surplus food in line with the Agricultural Revolution component of his administration’s ARISE Agenda.

Speaking at the commissioning held on Wednesday at the facility’s premises in Ekpri Nsukara, Uyo, the Governor said the facility is primed to help farmers turn agriculture from a peasant undertaking to a mechanised enterprise.

Eno noted that agriculture is a big business and urged the people not just to see it as a subsistent undertaking but a potentially profitable enterprise.

Governor Eno said the commissioned facility is the first phase of his administration’s intervention with equipment leasing, adding that other phases will follow subsequently.

He disclosed that leasing of the equipment will be subsidised by 50 per cent, as a way of supporting farmers in the State, and called on farmers to take full advantage of the opportunity to produce enough food for the people.

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Governor Eno commended the project engineer, Engr Alorye Ogar, a young lady who, according to him, epitomises the Akwa Ibom spirit of excellence and passion, for her quality delivery of the project.

He noted that Ogar was selected from the ARISE Procurement Portal based on her perceived competence, and urged the youths, especially the females among them, to emulate her.

The Akwa-Ibom Governor also commended the facility manager, Engr Ifiok Ekott, who, he also said, has shown incredible drive and dedication to interpreting his vision about the facility for the great work he and his teams have done.

He called on local government chairmen to consider hiring the equipment to aid their local farmers in cultivating more of their farmlands for improved harvest, food sufficiency and affordability in the State.

Since assuming office, Governor Eno has tackled the challenge of ensuring affordable food for citizens with a range of measures. These include a free food distribution programme, described by him as a temporary relief effort, the designation of every third Friday as a work-free day for civil servants to engage in farming, and the provision of agricultural inputs to farmers.

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Earlier, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Offiong Offor, appreciated Governor Eno for prioritising agriculture and food sufficiency in the State, stressing that the impact of the Governor’s agricultural vision and implementation has been phenomenal.

Dr Offor highlighted available equipment for leasing at the yard to include 25 tractors and their accompanying implements like planters, harrows, ploughs, ridgers and others.

Speaking on behalf of commercial farmers, the spokesperson of Akwa Ibom Industrial Farmers, Engr. Hogan Bassey appreciated the Governor for the farm equipment leasing initiative, which, according to him, has relieved farmers of the high cost of renting equipment for farming.

He noted that currently, the cost of hiring a tractor to cultivate one hectare was N150, 000, which required about N1. 5 million to cultivate ten hectares, and expressed satisfaction with the Governor’s initiative and for subsidising the hiring of the equipment.

Receiving the Governor, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, a native of Uyo, Dr Anieti Udofia, commended him for the numerous development initiatives in Uyo Local Government Area, and in the State as a whole, and assured the Governor of the support of Uyo people in the next elections.

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Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders of Uyo Local Government Area, Hon Monday Eyo appreciated the Governor for siting the project, and many others, in Uyo, and assured the people’s continuous support, especially in the 2027 elections.

In a similar vein, the Paramount Ruler of Uyo, Edidem Sylvanus Okon, along with Ette Idung Emem Dennis of Ekpri Nsukara, the host community, expressed their appreciation to the Governor for locating the project in their area and pledged their full support and protection for the facility.

On his part, the facility manager, Engr. Ifiok Ekot expressed gratitude to the Governor for bringing the facility to fruition and affirmed that both management and staff are fully committed to seeing the project through to fulfilment.

At the event were the Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakeneyi, Coordinator Office of the First Lady, Lady Helen Eno Obareki, Executive Assistant Chief/ Delivery Advisor, Mr Aniefiok Johnson, and other government officials.