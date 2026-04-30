The Federal Government has declared Friday, 1st May 2026, a public holiday to celebrate the 2026 International Workers’ Day. The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulating workers across the country on the 2026 International Workers’ Day. The Minister’s message was conveyed…...

The Federal Government has declared Friday, 1st May 2026, a public holiday to celebrate the 2026 International Workers’ Day.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulating workers across the country on the 2026 International Workers’ Day.

The Minister’s message was conveyed in a statement signed by Dr Magdalene Ajani, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

According to the statement, the Minister commended Nigerian workers for their hard work and dedication to national development. He noted that their efforts are essential for the nation’s growth and prosperity.

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Tunji-Ojo encouraged workers to embrace patriotism, productivity, and dedication to their duties, noting that these qualities are crucial for sustainable development.

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The statement stated that the Federal Government of Nigeria “is committed to supporting the welfare and security of all workers and creating a favorable environment for economic growth.”

“While wishing workers a happy celebration, the Minister urged all Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding. He encouraged everyone to use this occasion to reflect on the importance of unity and hard work in building the nation,” the statement reads.