Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has described Lagos politics as evolving, following the presentation of Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election. Hamzat was formally presented to President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday by members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC),…...

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has described Lagos politics as evolving, following the presentation of Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus candidate for the 2027 governorship election.

Hamzat was formally presented to President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday by members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), led by its chairman, Tajudeen Olusi.

The First Lady commended the council’s decision, describing it as peaceful and reflective of growing political maturity in the state.

She noted that Lagos has continued to set the pace in democratic development, adding that leadership ultimately rests on divine will.

Reacting to the development, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the endorsement followed broad consultations across party stakeholders, with unanimous support from council members.

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However, APC insisted that while Hamzat has emerged as a consensus candidate, the party will still conduct its governorship primaries in line with its constitution.