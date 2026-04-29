The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 35-year-old motorcyclist, Sanni Salisu, following an incident involving police officers at Moniya in Ibadan. According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, the incident occurred on April 24, 2026, when two officers attached to the…...

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 35-year-old motorcyclist, Sanni Salisu, following an incident involving police officers at Moniya in Ibadan.

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, the incident occurred on April 24, 2026, when two officers attached to the Kara Police Outpost allegedly carried out an unauthorized stop-and-search operation and intercepted the victim.

During the encounter, the motorcyclist reportedly developed what appeared to be an epileptic seizure, collapsed on his motorcycle, and became unresponsive. The officers were said to have rushed him to a nearby hospital in Akinyele, where he was confirmed dead.

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The development sparked tension in the area, as some aggrieved residents, acting on what the police described as misinformation, attacked the Kara Police Outpost and set parts of the facility ablaze.

The unrest led to the destruction of three motorcycles and a police patrol vehicle, while one officer sustained severe burns.

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The police said reinforcements were immediately deployed to restore order, while the deceased’s body was evacuated to the mortuary at Adeoyo State Hospital for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Olugbenga Abimbola, has ordered the arrest of the officers involved, who are currently in custody, and directed a full investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department.

The Command also cautioned against the spread of unverified information, assuring the public that any officer found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

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Residents have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with the police as investigations continue.