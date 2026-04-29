President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, following the resignation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who stepped down to participate in the 2027 elections. The development was disclosed in a Wednesday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information…...

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, following the resignation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who stepped down to participate in the 2027 elections.

The development was disclosed in a Wednesday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu previously served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the statement, President Tinubu nominated Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as the new Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, subject to Senate confirmation.

Until his nomination, Ambassador Enikanolaiye, from Kogi State, served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

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The statement revealed that Enikanolaiye is a distinguished diplomat and seasoned public servant with over three decades of exemplary service in Nigeria’s foreign service.

He has previously served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held key diplomatic postings in Addis Ababa, Belgrade, Ottawa, London, and New Delhi.

The statement reads, “The President noted that these appointments are part of ongoing efforts to reposition Nigeria’s foreign policy architecture for greater efficiency, strategic engagement, and stronger global partnerships.”

President Tinubu congratulates the appointees and urges them to work diligently to promote Nigeria’s national interest, advance economic diplomacy, foster regional stability, and safeguard the welfare of Nigerians at home and abroad.