President Bola Tinubu has formally inaugurated the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI), the first United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Category 2 Institute dedicated to Media and Information Literacy globally, in Abuja. The development was disclosed in a Wednesday statement signed by Rabiu Ibrahim, the Special…...

President Bola Tinubu has formally inaugurated the International Media and Information Literacy Institute (IMILI), the first United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Category 2 Institute dedicated to Media and Information Literacy globally, in Abuja.

The development was disclosed in a Wednesday statement signed by Rabiu Ibrahim, the Special Assistant on Media to the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris.

According to the statement, the inauguration, held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, marks a major milestone in Nigeria’s contribution to global efforts aimed at addressing misinformation, disinformation, and promoting responsible communication in the digital age.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the President described the development as a historic achievement for Nigeria, Africa, and the international community.

Tinubu noted that the establishment of IMILI comes at a critical time when the spread of false information and harmful content continues to challenge societies worldwide, stressing that media and information literacy remain a vital tool in strengthening democratic institutions and fostering social cohesion.

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The President recalled Nigeria’s commitment to establishing the Institute following its hosting of the 10th Global Media and Information Literacy Week in 2022, and commended stakeholders, including Nigeria’s delegation to UNESCO, for securing the endorsement of all 194 Member States at the organisation’s 43rd General Conference in Samarkand.

The statement also revealed that President Tinubu reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to support IMILI through funding, institutional collaboration with the National Open University of Nigeria, and ongoing partnership with UNESCO on its legal and operational framework.

The statement reads, “The President also urged Nigerians, particularly young people, to embrace media literacy as a critical component of national development and global engagement, expressing confidence that the Institute will serve as a centre for promoting truth, critical thinking, and responsible information use.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, described the Institute as a reflection of Nigeria’s leadership in advancing informed citizenship and protecting the integrity of information systems.

He stated that IMILI will function as a global hub for research, training, and policy engagement, bringing together educators, media professionals, policymakers, and youth from across the world.

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The statement added, “The Minister further assured the government’s commitment to ensuring the Institute’s independence, sustainability, and adherence to international standards.”

The event attracted high-level dignitaries, including government officials, representatives of international organisations, and key stakeholders in the media and education sectors.