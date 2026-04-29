The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a mother caught assaulting her 15-year-old daughter in a viral video in the state following public outrage. A video went viral on Wednesday, showing a woman allegedly assaulting her 15-year-old daughter at 32 Tashoro Street, near Ipaja in Lagos State. The disturbing footage,…...

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a mother caught assaulting her 15-year-old daughter in a viral video in the state following public outrage.

A video went viral on Wednesday, showing a woman allegedly assaulting her 15-year-old daughter at 32 Tashoro Street, near Ipaja in Lagos State.

The disturbing footage, posted on X by @Dir_Martinsz, has drawn public attention, with members of the public demanding the arrest of the woman and the rescue of the girl.

Dir_Martinsz wrote, “A 15-year-old is mistreated and abused by her mother. And stab the 15-year-old girl.

“Please let Nigeria come for her rescue and tag the right authorities 🙏🏽 check quote for video. The location is 32 Tashoro Street, Opeki bus stop off Ayobo road.”

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As seen by TVC News, the woman was captured straddling the teenager while holding a knife above her after reportedly beating her near the entrance of a residential compound.

Bystanders were seen intervening during the incident, pleading with the mother to pardon the girl.

The video also captured a moment where an elderly man rescued the young girl and seized a knife from the mother, who later confronted him for intervening.

Reacting to the Video on Wednesday, the State Police Command said that the suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

The Command also noted that the affected children have been rescued and handed over to the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development for proper care, protection, and necessary welfare support.

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The statement reads, “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that the suspect involved in the case at Opeki, Ayobo, Lagos, has been successfully arrested and is currently in police custody. The affected children have been rescued and safely handed over to the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development for proper care, protection, and necessary welfare support.”

The Command assures the public that a thorough investigation is ongoing, and the suspect will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The Command urges members of the public to remain calm, noting that the situation is under control.