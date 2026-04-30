Arraignment proceedings have commenced for four suspects linked to the May 29 Angwan Rukuba killings at Courtrooms 9 and 10 of the Plateau State High Court of Justice. The suspects, who were arrested and remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), were escorted to the court…...

Arraignment proceedings have commenced for four suspects linked to the May 29 Angwan Rukuba killings at Courtrooms 9 and 10 of the Plateau State High Court of Justice.

The suspects, who were arrested and remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), were escorted to the court premises under security for their formal arraignment.

The Plateau State Government filed charges against five suspects arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) in connection with the March 2026 killings of several persons in Angwa- Rukuba, Jos North LGA of the state.

In a document obtained by TVC News last week, the government filed charges of criminal conspiracy to commit terrorism and other related offences against the quartet of Isa Umar Ibrahim, Auwalu Abubakar aka Auwalu Dogo, and Musa Abubakar Ibrahim aka Yaroro.

They were arrested between April 3 and April 10, 2026. The State Attorney General, Philemon Audu Daffi, who filed the charges, said the actions of the four men were “contrary to Section 269 and Punishable under Section 270 of the Penal Code Law of Plateau State, 2017.”

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Details to follow…