Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency of Ondo State have called on the party leadership to prioritise electability, grassroots acceptance and proven voter mobilisation capacity in selecting candidates for the 2027 General Election. The stakeholders made the appeal during the APC Grassroots Engagement…...

Leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency of Ondo State have called on the party leadership to prioritise electability, grassroots acceptance and proven voter mobilisation capacity in selecting candidates for the 2027 General Election.

The stakeholders made the appeal during the APC Grassroots Engagement Network (APC-GEN) Voter Education and Grassroots Mobilisation Outreach held in Okitipupa Local Government Area, where discussions focused on strategies to consolidate the party’s electoral dominance and boost support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

According to participants at the forum, the recently concluded Ondo South Senatorial By-election provided valuable lessons for the APC as it prepares for future electoral contests. They noted that official figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) showed that only 70,811 of the 672,302 registered voters participated in the election, representing a turnout of 10.5 per cent.

Despite the low turnout, the APC secured a resounding victory with 68,474 votes, a development stakeholders said reflected the party’s enduring popularity in the district. However, they argued that the turnout statistics highlighted the urgent need for stronger grassroots mobilisation and sustained voter engagement ahead of the 2027 elections.

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The forum observed that while the APC remains the dominant political force in Ondo State, increasing voter participation would be crucial to securing a more convincing mandate for President Tinubu in 2027 than was achieved during the 2023 presidential election.

Stakeholders recalled that President Tinubu polled 106,052 votes across Ondo South during the 2023 presidential election, while APC senatorial candidate, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, garnered 110,665 votes, demonstrating the electoral strength of the party when grassroots structures are effectively activated.

They stressed that electoral victories should not depend solely on candidates but on the collective efforts of party leaders, elected officials, political appointees, stakeholders and grassroots supporters working in harmony to mobilise voters across communities.

According to the stakeholders, the APC must continue to reward party members who have demonstrated credibility, broad acceptance and the capacity to unite supporters across various interests within the party.

They argued that candidates with proven grassroots support are better positioned to inspire voter confidence, attract undecided voters and significantly improve the party’s electoral fortunes at all levels.

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The forum specifically cited High Chief Dele Omosehin as an example of a party stalwart who has built considerable goodwill across Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency through years of consistent engagement with party members and local communities.

Participants maintained that Omosehin’s popularity among party faithful and residents places him in a strong position to mobilise support for the APC and contribute to increasing the party’s vote share, including support for President Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

The stakeholders also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining the longstanding political understanding between Okitipupa and Irele, noting that the rotational arrangement between the two areas has helped sustain fairness, unity and political stability within the constituency.

Referencing the recent by-election results, they noted that Okitipupa recorded 16,330 votes compared to Irele’s 9,036 votes, arguing that electoral realities, grassroots support and existing political agreements should all be considered in decisions affecting the constituency.

The forum further appealed to President Tinubu, the APC National Working Committee and the party leadership to ensure that the process of selecting and submitting candidates to INEC is guided by the objective of fielding aspirants capable of delivering overwhelming victories for the party.

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They expressed confidence that adopting such an approach would not only strengthen the APC’s position in Ondo State but also substantially increase President Tinubu’s vote tally in the 2027 presidential election.