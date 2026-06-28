Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on political and community leaders in Plateau State to put aside their differences and work together to transform the state into an economic powerhouse, saying unity remains the key to overcoming its challenges....

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on political and community leaders in Plateau State to put aside their differences and work together to transform the state into an economic powerhouse, saying unity remains the key to overcoming its challenges.

Shettima made the appeal on Saturday while representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the wedding reception of Nanbam Mutfwang, daughter of Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and her husband, Jeremiah Ayodele, in Jos.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, on Saturday, June 27, the Vice President described the marriage, which united families from Northern and Southern Nigeria, as a symbol of national unity.

“We need to build bridges; we need to embrace one another. Challenges bring forth the character of leaders,” Shettima said.

He noted that although Plateau State continues to face security and economic challenges, they are not beyond resolution with purposeful leadership and collective commitment.

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The Vice President, who addressed stakeholders at the reception held at Lang Field along Barkin Ladi Road in Jos, said those gathered represented the “movers and shakers” of Plateau politics and urged them to rise above political, religious and ethnic divisions.

“We can transform Plateau into an economic powerhouse,” he said, adding that despite the challenges threatening to undermine the state’s economy, its leaders have the capacity to change the narrative and create lasting prosperity.

Shettima further urged residents of the state to “unite and live together as brothers.”

In his remarks, Governor Caleb Mutfwang expressed appreciation to the Vice President for attending the ceremony on behalf of President Tinubu and conveyed his gratitude to the President for his goodwill towards Plateau State.

The governor also commended the Federal Government for what he described as sustained reforms that have improved security in Plateau and across the country.

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“We must continue to forge ahead with hope,” Mutfwang said.

Among the dignitaries at the event were Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Minister of Defence General Christopher Musa, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro, APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Idris Wase, Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Professor Ayo Omotayo, and other senior government officials.

Earlier on Saturday, Shettima travelled to Kaduna State, where he attended the wedding fatiha of Salihu Bello (Sudais) and Amina Abubakar Abdullahi (Walidah), daughter of his longtime friend, Abubakar Abdullahi Attajiri.

The solemnisation took place at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna, with Governor Zulum serving as the bride’s guardian, while Governor Uba Sani stood in for the groom during the marriage ceremony.

The Vice President was accompanied by his wife, Hajiya Nana Shettima, Governor Zulum, former Minister of Transportation Sai’du Ahmed Alkali, and other senior government officials, the statement added.