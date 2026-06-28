Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel and Lebanon have reached a US-mediated framework of understandings aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries and paving the way for a future peace agreement....

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that Israel and Lebanon have reached a US-mediated framework of understandings aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries and paving the way for a future peace agreement.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Netanyahu said the agreement followed direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, with mediation by the United States.

According to a statement shared via the X handle of the Office of the Prime Minister of Israel, on Saturday, June 27, Netanyahu described the development as “a historic accomplishment” for Israel.

“Following direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, mediated by the US, we have reached a framework of understandings that allows us to move forward toward ending the conflict, and, G-d willing, eventually reaching a peace agreement between the two countries,” he said.

Netanyahu said the framework recognises Israel’s right to maintain what he described as a security zone inside Lebanese territory until threats posed by Hezbollah and other armed groups are eliminated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Under these understandings, the US and Lebanon have recognized Israel’s right to maintain the security zone inside Lebanon for as long as it is required for our security. We will continue to hold it until Hezbollah and the rest of the terrorist organizations are disarmed, and until no further threat to Israel is posed from Lebanon,” he stated.

The Israeli leader claimed the agreement represented a major setback for Iran and Hezbollah, arguing that Tehran had sought Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon but failed.

“I want you to know – this is a massive blow to Iran and Hezbollah,” Netanyahu said.

He added, “Lebanon, Israel, and the US are essentially saying to Iran: This is none of your business. You have no status here. You have no involvement and no role, not you, not Hezbollah, and not any terrorist organization.”

Netanyahu disclosed that Israel and Lebanon had also agreed to establish a pilot programme in two areas near the Yellow Line, where Hezbollah would be disarmed and control of the territory transferred to the Lebanese Army.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Israel and Lebanon have agreed on two adjacent areas near the Yellow Line, recommended by the IDF, where there will be a pilot program for disarming Hezbollah and transferring the territory to the control of the Lebanese army,” he said.

The Prime Minister thanked U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their role in brokering the understandings, while also expressing appreciation to the Lebanese government and people.

“I thank President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio for their involvement, their contribution, and for achieving these understandings. I thank the government of Lebanon and the people of Lebanon; they showed great courage,” he said.

Netanyahu attributed the agreement to Israel’s military operations against Hezbollah and Iran, claiming the campaign significantly degraded Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

“We are breaking the Iranian axis of terror, but we are also breaking the Iranian diplomatic axis,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further claimed that Israel had destroyed about 90 per cent of Hezbollah’s missile and rocket arsenal and eliminated thousands of Hezbollah fighters since the conflict began.

“We managed to reach this framework of understandings for a simple reason: Because we struck Hezbollah hard. And Hezbollah, which expected assistance from Iran, did not receive it, because we struck Iran hard.”

He added: “In the last two weeks alone, we eliminated over 200 terrorists, and since the beginning of the war, over 9,000 Hezbollah terrorists!”

Netanyahu also said Israeli forces would continue operations against what he described as terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon and pledged to address the threat posed by explosive drones.

“We are eliminating their terrorist infrastructure throughout the entire area… We are not done yet, we still have work to do, especially regarding the global problem of explosive drones,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the agreement would usher in lasting peace and economic recovery for northern Israel.

“This agreement strengthens Israel and Lebanon, and weakens Iran and Hezbollah. And G-d willing, this is a sign of things to come,” he said.

“We will continue to do everything necessary to restore security to the residents of the North… We are bringing you not only security assistance, but also over 20 billion shekels to restore prosperity to the North.”

He concluded by expressing his vision for relations between the two countries.

“This is what I want to see: A quiet border between us and Lebanon, a border of peace. And in the North, I want to see security, peace, and prosperity.”