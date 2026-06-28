The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has confirmed that a Nigerian national, Jubril Akorede Abdulrahman, who was injured in the recent gas facility explosion in Qatar, has been discharged from hospital and is recuperating in accommodation provided by his employer....

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has confirmed that a Nigerian national, Jubril Akorede Abdulrahman, who was injured in the recent gas facility explosion in Qatar, has been discharged from hospital and is recuperating in accommodation provided by his employer.

The commission disclosed this in a statement by NIDCOM’s Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Saturday, June 27, saying Abdulrahman was among those affected by the explosion and fire that occurred at the Barzan Gas Supply Facility in Ras Laffan, Qatar, on June 21.

According to the statement, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Qatar, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, responded promptly after learning of the incident, closely monitoring Abdulrahman’s condition and ensuring the Nigerian government received regular updates.

The ambassador confirmed that the explosion occurred at about 10:30 p.m. local time at the Qatar Energy-operated facility.

NiDCOM said Qatar Energy, during a press conference on June 22, confirmed that the explosion was accidental and “not an act of sabotage or hostility.”

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The company also disclosed that the facility had only recently resumed operations after a planned shutdown that began in December 2025.

The commission noted that emergency response teams from Qatar Energy and the Qatar Civil Defence quickly contained the fire.

It added that the incident left 66 people injured, including nationals of Qatar, Nigeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, India and Nepal, but none sustained life-threatening injuries.

Reacting to Abdulrahman’s recovery, NiDCOM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, expressed relief over his discharge and sympathised with other victims still receiving treatment.

“We are glad that Jubril Abdulrahman is recovering and in safe hands. Our prayers are with him and with everyone still receiving treatment,” she said.

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Dabiri-Erewa also urged Qatar Energy to continue supporting all injured workers and ensure that Abdulrahman and other victims receive adequate care throughout their recovery.

She further commended Ambassador Yakubu for his swift intervention and constant monitoring of the Nigerian victim from the moment news of the explosion emerged.

According to the commission, the ambassador’s prompt response demonstrated “the kind of dedicated consular service that Nigerians abroad deserve and have every right to expect.”