Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called for stronger military collaboration and increased troop deployment to strategic locations across the state to address emerging security threats, including political violence, illegal arms proliferation and cross-border kidnapping....

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has called for stronger military collaboration and increased troop deployment to strategic locations across the state to address emerging security threats, including political violence, illegal arms proliferation and cross-border kidnapping.

Adeleke made the call after receiving the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, at the State House, according to a statement posted on his official X handle, on Saturday, June 27.

The governor commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their commitment to safeguarding the country, acknowledging their sacrifices in protecting lives and defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

During the meeting, Adeleke said he drew the attention of the Army Chief to growing security concerns confronting Osun State.

He identified the challenges as “political violence, the proliferation of illegal arms, the infiltration of suspected bandits under the guise of mining, and cross-border kidnapping.”

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The governor said he appealed for “stronger collaboration and increased military presence at strategic entry points to keep our state safe.”

Adeleke reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to working closely with security agencies to preserve peace and strengthen public safety across the state.

“My administration remains committed to working with all security agencies to sustain peace, protect lives and property, and ensure Osun remains secure for all,” he said.