The Saudi Arabian government has strongly condemned the drone attacks launched by Iran against Bahraini territory, describing the action as a violation of international law and a threat to regional peace and stability....

The Saudi Arabian government has strongly condemned the drone attacks launched by Iran against Bahraini territory, describing the action as a violation of international law and a threat to regional peace and stability.

In a statement on Saturday, June 27, by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom denounced “in the strongest terms” the attacks, which involved several drones targeting Bahraini territories in the early hours of the day.

Saudi Arabia said it categorically rejected the attacks, stressing that they contravened international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

“The Kingdom affirms its categorical rejection of these attacks as a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, the attacks also undermine ongoing international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability across the Middle East.

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“The Kingdom also reiterates that such violations undermine international efforts to restore security and stability in the region,” it added.

Saudi Arabia further reaffirmed its solidarity with Bahrain, pledging its full backing for all measures taken by the Bahraini authorities to protect the country’s sovereignty, security and stability.

“The Kingdom further renews its solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain and its full support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability,” the ministry stated.