The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela has climbed to at least 1,450, with authorities warning that the number is expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue. In a report by the BBC, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez said the country was in “critical hours” to…...

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela has climbed to at least 1,450, with authorities warning that the number is expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue.

In a report by the BBC, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez said the country was in “critical hours” to save lives, while tens of thousands of people are still believed to be missing.

Despite the worsening toll, rescue teams recorded a few breakthroughs over the weekend, including the successful rescue of a father and his teenage son from beneath the rubble.

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Nearly 96 hours after the twin earthquakes struck, emergency responders said many affected areas remain inaccessible. A firefighter involved in rescue efforts in La Guaira told the BBC that dozens of collapsed buildings have yet to be searched, with “not a single stone” moved in some locations.

As the hours race on, frustration is growing at the government’s response. One woman calls out: “Bring us heavy machinery so we can look properly ourselves.”

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Another woman, when asked about the response of the state, says: “I don’t like to make comments that I know might have consequences later.”