The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), Ogun State Command, has sensitised about 180 senior secondary school students on the dangers of cultism, substance abuse and other social vices during the 2026 All Youth/Secondary Schools Leadership Summit in Ifo. The initiative was disclosed in a statement issued on…...

The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), Ogun State Command, has sensitised about 180 senior secondary school students on the dangers of cultism, substance abuse and other social vices during the 2026 All Youth/Secondary Schools Leadership Summit in Ifo.

The initiative was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi.

The statement reads in part, “In a strategic deployment of its non-kinetic advocacy framework, the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), Ogun State Command, partnered with The Global Citizens NG at the All Youth/Secondary Schools Leadership Summit to sensitize nearly 180 senior secondary students across six schools. The high-impact outreach, held at the Star Diamond School Hall in Ifo, Ogun State, unified students, parents, school management teams, and an interdisciplinary panel of experts to reinforce an early-intervention “Catch Them Young” methodology.

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“The Coordinator of POCACOV Ogun State Command, ASP Oluborode Opeyemi, speaking at the event, highlighted that the initiative directly combats the dangers of cultism, substance abuse, and deceptive gang recruitment tactics. Aligning with the summit’s theme, “Personal Leadership and its Role in Building a Safe and Secure Society,” ASP Oluborode urged the youth to take absolute control of their life choices, thoughts, and actions, warning that a lack of self-leadership leaves them vulnerable to negative external influences.

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“The preventative framework was further bolstered by keynote speaker Dr. Julius Osimen, who addressed global leadership fundamentals, alongside mental health advocate Mrs. Florence Freddy and scholar Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, who both delivered specialized sessions on psychological resilience and character development. Following an interactive Q&A session, attending educators and parents were charged with establishing early-intervention monitoring systems to identify and guide vulnerable behavioral patterns.

The summit concluded on a high note with a solemn mass pledge by the students to reject criminality and act as peer evangelists, actively driving positive transformation and safety within their schools and immediate communities.”