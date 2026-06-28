Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have killed two suspected Lakurawa terrorists and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during an operation in Kebbi State. The military disclosed the development in a statement on Sunday by the Media Information Officer of Operation FANSAN YAMMA,…...

Troops of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have killed two suspected Lakurawa terrorists and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during an operation in Kebbi State.

The military disclosed the development in a statement on Sunday by the Media Information Officer of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja.

The Statement reads, “Troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA (JTF NW OPFY) have recorded another operational success, neutralized two notorious Lakurawa terrorists and recovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition during a well-coordinated offensive operation in the Sabarumawa axis of Kebbi State on 27 June 2026. The operation forms part of the ongoing military efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and enhance the security of communities across the North West.

“The successful operation followed credible intelligence indicating that the terrorists were planning an attack on the Sabarumawa community. Acting swiftly on the information, troops of the Chief of Army Staff Intervention Battalion 7, mobilized to the area and established a tactical ambush along the terrorists’ suspected route of advance in order to foil the planned attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the terrorists approached the ambush position, the troops engaged them with overwhelming firepower, resulting in a fierce exchange of gun battle. The superior combat effectiveness of the troops forced the terrorists into disarray, with two of the terrorists neutralized, while the remaining members of the group fled into the surrounding forest.

“Exploitation of the area led to the recovery of a cache of arms and other operational items, including AK-47 rifles, AK-47 magazines, one hundred and forty-three (143) rounds of ammunition, and one motorcycle.

Operation FANSAN YAMMA remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting the lives and property of law-abiding citizens and sustaining offensive operations against all terrorist and criminal elements operating across the North West. Members of the public are encouraged to continue supporting security agencies by providing timely and credible information that will facilitate ongoing counter-terrorism operations.”