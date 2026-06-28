South Africa and Canada face off in the opening Round of 32 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, with both nations aiming to continue their historic campaigns. Co-hosts Canada reached the knockout stage for the first time in their history despite surrendering top spot in Group B…...

South Africa and Canada face off in the opening Round of 32 match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, with both nations aiming to continue their historic campaigns.

Co-hosts Canada reached the knockout stage for the first time in their history despite surrendering top spot in Group B following defeat to Switzerland. Earlier in the tournament, they secured their maiden World Cup point and first-ever victory.

South Africa have also broken new ground, advancing beyond the group stage for the first time in four World Cup appearances. A hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea, courtesy of Thapelo Maseko’s winner, lifted Bafana Bafana from the bottom of Group A to second place behind fellow co-hosts Mexico.

South Africa Team News

South Africa welcome back midfield general Teboho Mokoena after he served a one-match suspension for accumulated yellow cards.

However, head coach Hugo Broos remains without experienced playmaker Themba Zwane after the team’s appeal against his extended suspension was unsuccessful. Zwane will continue serving a three-match ban following his dismissal against Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broos is expected to retain his disciplined 4-2-3-1 formation, with Evidence Makgopa leading the attack. Thapelo Maseko and Oswin Appollis are expected to provide width and creativity, while captain Ronwen Williams will marshal the defence from goal.

Canada Team News

Canada enter the knockout clash with several injury concerns.

Midfielder Ismaël Koné has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament after suffering a fractured leg against Qatar.

Captain Alphonso Davies remains a major doubt after missing the entire group stage with a hamstring injury, although he could feature from the bench.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Also: World Cup: South Africa Captain Ronwen Williams Begs Africans To Unite

Stephen Eustáquio also faces a late fitness test. Should he fail to recover in time, Nathan Saliba and Mathieu Choinière are expected to partner in midfield.

Despite those setbacks, Jesse Marsch is expected to stick with his attacking 4-4-2 system, with Jonathan David and Cyle Larin leading Canada’s frontline.

Form Guide

South Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Bafana Bafana arrive in confident mood after edging South Korea 1-0 to secure qualification. Hugo Broos’ side has built its success on defensive organisation and disciplined counter-attacking football, keeping consecutive clean sheets in recent matches. While chances have been limited, South Africa have shown they can punish opponents on the break.

Canada

Canada progressed despite a 2-1 defeat to Switzerland in their final group game. The North Americans impressed earlier in the tournament with a 6-0 demolition of Qatar and have displayed an aggressive, high-pressing style under Jesse Marsch. However, defensive lapses remain a concern heading into the knockout rounds.

Predicted Lineups

South Africa: Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Mokoena; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Makgopa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Canada: Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustáquio, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin.

Match Details

Date: Sunday, June 28

Kick-off: 8:00pm BST

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California