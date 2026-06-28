Colombia finished top of Group K at the FIFA World Cup after a goalless draw against Portugal earned them seven points and a place in the knockout stage. The 0-0 result, the first scoreless draw in Colombia’s World Cup history, saw the South Americans finish ahead of Portugal, who ended…...

Colombia finished top of Group K at the FIFA World Cup after a goalless draw against Portugal earned them seven points and a place in the knockout stage.

The 0-0 result, the first scoreless draw in Colombia’s World Cup history, saw the South Americans finish ahead of Portugal, who ended the group on five points after opening their campaign with a draw against DR Congo.

Both sides created numerous chances, combining for 37 shots. Portugal registered 24 attempts, but Colombia fashioned the clearer opportunities, forcing goalkeeper Diogo Costa into six saves.

Read Also: FULL LIST: Top 10 Highest Goal Scorers in FIFA World Cup History

Colombia thought they had secured a dramatic stoppage-time winner, but the goal was ruled out for a marginal offside after a VAR review.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portugal enjoyed their best spell after the first-half hydration break, with Camilo Vargas denying Bruno Fernandes before João Félix fired over the crossbar moments later.

Needing victory to finish top of the group, Portugal fell short as Cristiano Ronaldo produced a subdued display, resembling his ineffective outing against DR Congo rather than the form that yielded two goals against Uzbekistan.