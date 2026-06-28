For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, Africa has emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest success stories. An unprecedented nine of the continent’s 10 representatives have progressed beyond the group stage of the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, underlining the remarkable growth of African football and the…...

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, Africa has emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest success stories. An unprecedented nine of the continent’s 10 representatives have progressed beyond the group stage of the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup, underlining the remarkable growth of African football and the increasing competitiveness of its national teams on the global stage.

With the tournament’s new 48-team format introducing a Round of 32, African nations seized the opportunity, producing impressive performances against some of football’s traditional powerhouses.

The achievement surpasses every previous benchmark set by African teams at the World Cup. Before 2026, the highest number of African nations to reach the knockout stage in a single edition was two, achieved at the 2014 tournament in Brazil and matched again in Qatar in 2022.

This year’s historic showing not only reflects the depth of talent across the continent but also raises hopes that Africa could produce its first-ever World Cup finalist—or even champion.

Here is a look at the nine African nations that have made history by reaching the Round of 32.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. South Africa

South Africa returned to the World Cup with determination and rewarded their supporters by advancing to the Round of 32. Bafana Bafana combined disciplined defending with timely goals to finish among the qualifiers, marking one of the country’s finest performances on the world stage since hosting the tournament in 2010.

2. Cape Verde

One of the biggest stories of the tournament has been Cape Verde. The island nation continues its remarkable rise in international football by reaching the World Cup knockout stage for the first time. Their disciplined organisation, resilience and fearless approach against more established opponents have made them one of Africa’s surprise packages.

3. Ivory Coast

The Elephants once again demonstrated why they remain one of Africa’s football heavyweights. Blending experienced campaigners with emerging stars, Ivory Coast successfully negotiated a difficult group to book a place in the Round of 32, keeping alive hopes of matching or surpassing their previous World Cup achievements.

4. Morocco

Following their historic semi-final run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Morocco have shown that success was no fluke. The Atlas Lions progressed comfortably to the knockout stage once again, reinforcing their status as Africa’s leading football nation in recent years and among the favourites to make another deep tournament run.

5. Senegal

Senegal continued their impressive consistency on the global stage by reaching another World Cup knockout round. The Lions of Teranga relied on their trademark physicality, tactical discipline and experience to secure qualification, maintaining their reputation as one of Africa’s most reliable performers at major tournaments.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Ghana

The Black Stars announced their return to football’s biggest stage with an impressive group-stage campaign. Ghana overcame difficult opposition to advance to the Round of 32, rekindling memories of their famous 2010 quarter-final run, when they came within a penalty kick of becoming Africa’s first World Cup semi-finalists.

7. Egypt

Egypt celebrated a long-awaited return to the World Cup knockout stage after producing composed performances in the group phase. Led by a balanced squad that blended experience with youthful energy, the Pharaohs ended years of frustration by progressing beyond the opening round.

8. DR Congo

One of the tournament’s most inspiring stories belongs to DR Congo. The Leopards reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history, showcasing resilience, organisation and belief throughout the group phase. Their qualification represents another milestone in the nation’s football renaissance.

9. Algeria

Algeria completed Africa’s historic collection of qualifiers by booking their place in the Round of 32. The Desert Foxes displayed the quality that has made them one of the continent’s strongest teams over the past decade, producing consistent performances to advance from their group.

Read Also: FULL LIST: Eight Players With the Most FIFA World Cup Editions in History

ADVERTISEMENT

Tunisia: The Lone Exception

Tunisia were the only African side to miss out on qualification for the Round of 32. Despite a spirited campaign, the Carthage Eagles were unable to collect enough points to progress, ending what was otherwise a landmark tournament for African football.

A New Era for African Football

With nine of its 10 representatives reaching the Round of 32, Africa has achieved its greatest collective performance in World Cup history. The continent’s success reflects decades of investment in player development, coaching and infrastructure, while highlighting the growing influence of African football on the global stage.

As the knockout rounds begin, the focus shifts from making history to creating even greater milestones. With several African teams showing the quality to compete with football’s traditional giants, the dream of producing Africa’s first FIFA World Cup champion no longer feels as distant as it once did.