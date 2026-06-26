Senegal and Iraq will have one final opportunity to salvage their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns when they meet in their concluding Group I fixture on Friday. Both nations are yet to register a point after losing to France and Norway in their opening two matches, meaning only a victory…...

Senegal and Iraq will have one final opportunity to salvage their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns when they meet in their concluding Group I fixture on Friday.

Both nations are yet to register a point after losing to France and Norway in their opening two matches, meaning only a victory can keep their hopes of progressing to the Round of 32 alive as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams. Anything less than three points will confirm their elimination.

While Senegal still have a realistic chance of advancing with a win, Iraq’s path to the knockout stage is significantly more complicated, as they would also require several favourable results elsewhere.

Tough Group Takes Its Toll

Drawn alongside European heavyweights France and Norway, both teams have found life difficult in Group I.

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France, inspired by Kylian Mbappe, overwhelmed Iraq by forcing defensive mistakes and capitalising on them clinically, while Norway’s Erling Haaland punished the Asian side with his ruthless finishing.

Senegal, meanwhile, showed greater resilience despite suffering defeats. The Teranga Lions troubled France before fading after the interval and also matched Norway for long spells but were unable to convert promising moments into points.

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Senegal Seeking Redemption

Despite boasting one of Africa’s strongest squads, Senegal have struggled to live up to expectations.

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The likes of Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Jackson have yet to inspire the West Africans to victory, leaving them facing an early exit unless they deliver a convincing performance against Iraq.

Senegal are expected to dominate possession and attack through the pace and creativity of Mane and Sarr, while seeking to stretch Iraq’s defensive shape from the flanks.

Iraq Banking on Counterattacks

Iraq are likely to remain compact defensively and look to exploit counterattacking opportunities through midfielder Zidane Iqbal and striker Ali Al-Hamadi.

However, their attempts to play out from the back have repeatedly proved costly during the tournament, with defensive errors directly leading to goals against both France and Norway.

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Coach Jesús Casas will hope his side can eliminate those mistakes in what is effectively a must-win encounter.

Prediction

Although neither side has impressed so far, Senegal possess greater quality and experience across the pitch and will be favourites to claim all three points.

Prediction: Over 1.5goals