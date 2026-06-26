The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State has dismissed claims of divisions within its ranks, insisting that the party remains united and recognised as the only legitimate PDP structure in the state. The Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee in Adamawa State Belmon Bogo made the declaration while presenting…...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State has dismissed claims of divisions within its ranks, insisting that the party remains united and recognised as the only legitimate PDP structure in the state.

The Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee in Adamawa State Belmon Bogo made the declaration while presenting Certificates of Return to the party’s 23 House of Assembly candidates for the forthcoming general elections at the party’s state secretariat.

He described reports of factions within the party as the handiwork of individuals seeking political relevance, stressing that there is no division in the Adamawa PDP.

The chairman maintained that the PDP remains a formidable political force, noting that the party’s recognition by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) affirms its legitimacy.

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He urged members and supporters to remain steadfast and committed to the party, expressing confidence that the PDP would record another successful outing at the polls.

According to him, the party’s overwhelming victory in the recently concluded local government elections is a clear indication of its continued popularity, strength and acceptance among the people of Adamawa State.

The presentation of the Certificates of Return formally confirms the party’s candidates ahead of the next electoral contest, as the PDP says it is focused on consolidating its electoral gains and maintaining its dominance in the state